Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 40.6% in August

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 31st total of 588,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Society Pass Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Society Pass stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $77.34.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
