Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.

