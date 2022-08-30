Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Solstice Gold Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Solstice Gold Company Profile
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
Read More
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.