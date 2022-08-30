Sonar (PING) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Sonar (PING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Sonar has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $13,576.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.