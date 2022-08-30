SpartanNash Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

SPTN stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. 13,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,989. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

