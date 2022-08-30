SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Cut by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,442 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 846,567 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,061,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

