SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,247. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

