SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.46. 65,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.02 and its 200-day moving average is $457.77.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

