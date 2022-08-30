Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,180.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $118,180.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe
Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.