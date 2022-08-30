Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,180.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $118,180.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.