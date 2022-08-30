SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.