SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $204.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.