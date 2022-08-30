SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

