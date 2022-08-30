SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SONY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

