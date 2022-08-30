SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.