SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 178,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

