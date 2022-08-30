SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 514.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 318,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 505,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

AM opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

