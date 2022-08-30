SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $812.22 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.52.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.