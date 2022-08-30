St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.80

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 121090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,378,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

