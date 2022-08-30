St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.80

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 121090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
St. Joe Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of St. Joe
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,378,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Featured Articles
