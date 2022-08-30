Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $181,765,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after buying an additional 709,924 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 28,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,324. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

