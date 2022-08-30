Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 281,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.