Step Hero Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,366.62 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $23,366.62 and $39,697.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

