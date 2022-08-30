Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 34,900 Shares

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 34,900 shares of Steppe Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$38,362.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,218,656.84.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 155,600 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$171,019.96.

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$142,592.18.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 179,800 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$197,330.50.

Shares of STGO stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGO. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Couloir Capital increased their price objective on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

