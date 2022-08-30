STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NYSE STE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

