Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 4,108 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $292.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

