StockNews.com Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.35.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

