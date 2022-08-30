StockNews.com Lowers Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Investors Title Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $297.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.77. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $136.71 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Title by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Investors Title by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.