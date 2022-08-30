StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,645,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 145,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 329,699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

APAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.