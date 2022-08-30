StormX Price Reaches $0.0076 (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. StormX has a market cap of $75.89 million and $5.63 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StormX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

