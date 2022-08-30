Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 8,904 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.
SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 406,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.