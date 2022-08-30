Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 8,904 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.33. 406,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

