Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $205.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

