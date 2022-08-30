Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
TSE:SU opened at C$45.33 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$22.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.34.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
