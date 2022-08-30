Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$45.33 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$22.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.34.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

