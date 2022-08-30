Supercars (CAR) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Supercars (CAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Supercars has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $14,388.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.