Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,039,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,754. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

