suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $1.97 million and $25,436.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

