SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SVB Financial Group worth $138,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

