SVB Leerink Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $103.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

