Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Sold by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,751,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCPU remained flat at $9.93 on Tuesday. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

