Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SYZ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. The firm has a market cap of C$167.17 million and a PE ratio of 63.55. Sylogist has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$13.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

