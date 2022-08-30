TABANK (TAB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $675,908.67

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. TABANK has a market capitalization of $675,908.67 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABANK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.11 or 1.00018428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024914 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001290 BTC.

TABANK Coin Profile

TAB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TABANK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

