Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Taikisha has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Taikisha

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

