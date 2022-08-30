Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tailwind Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE TWND traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Tailwind Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

