Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.32.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.