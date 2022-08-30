TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 2.4%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 14,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 674,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,268,000 after acquiring an additional 734,156 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

