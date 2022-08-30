Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TIIAY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

