Teloscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $541,892.38 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $541,892.38 and $131.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00098436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00271011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

