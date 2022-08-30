Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TNC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tennant by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.