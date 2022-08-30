Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 2.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Ternium Price Performance

About Ternium

TX stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 4,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

