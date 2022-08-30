Terra Market Cap Hits $211.65 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008123 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $211.65 million and $36.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007561 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012283 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.