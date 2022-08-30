Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,601. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

