The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 76,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. 127,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

