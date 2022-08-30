The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $18.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGOGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.05 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIGO. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

